HARTLY, DE - Delaware State Police have arrested a 40-year-old Philadelphia man in Hartly after they say a traffic stop led to the discovery of numerous drugs in his car.
On January 31st, police say they saw a BMW driving east on Halltown Road in Hartly failing to stay in its lane just before 6:30 p.m. Troopers stopped the car and ran a computer check on the driver, Jermaine Morris, 40, of Philadelphia. The inquiry revealed Morris had active warrants, a suspended driver’s license, and is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition, according to police. Morris was arrested and police say the ensuing search of his car revealed the following:
-Approximately 73.34 grams of powder cocaine
-Approximately 19.74 grams of crack cocaine
-Approximately 1.48 grams of heroin
-60 dosage units of Xanax
-43 rounds of .380 ammunition
-$2,986 in suspected drug proceeds
Morris was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $194,350 cash bond and charged with the following:
-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)
-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)
-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony) – 2 counts
-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony) – 2 counts
-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)
-Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-Driving Without a License
-Failure to Remain in a Single Lane