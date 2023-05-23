PITTSVILLE, Md. - Pittsville town commissioners have voted to implement a six month moratorium on processing or accepting marijuana businesses in the town.
The town manager tells WBOC the planning commission will spend that time figuring out where marijuana businesses can be located.
On July 1, recreational marijuana sales will begin in Maryland.
But not in Pittsville.
The town plans to use a six month delay to study possible impacts from marijuana sales.
Business owner Rebecca Smith sees the economic benefit of recreational pot, but appreciates the town's desire to press pause.
"I don't have a problem with it, I can see other people may have a problem with it and I'm sure there will be strict guidelines and rules that the town sets up as far as locations and places like that if it were something that comes up," she said.
Nancy Cole, a business owner, does not support recreational marijuana, but finds the moratorium to be a good idea.
"If it's for medical than I don't see why not but for recreational it's not my thing, so I think they should let the state deal with it and then we'll go from there," she said.
The town also reserves the right to renew, extend or modify the moratorium.
Smith says at the end of the day, it's about doing what's best for Pittsville.
"I think that it was a good move for them, I think it means that they're being very conscious of the situation and that they want to be prepared for it when it does happen," she said.
The moratorium also applies to medical marijuana.