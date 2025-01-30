PITTSVILLE, Del. -- The Pittsville Police Department and the Pittsville Council of Commissioners announced the launch of a new community safety initiative called TOP Watch.
The program is a partnership between the police department, council of commissioners, and a number of local businesses in Pittsville. According to the Pittsville Police Department, this public/private partnership is designed to enhance public safety across the town of Pittsville.
"We decided that if we could get some cameras up in the area, it would be a force multiplier for us," says Police Chief Robert Harris. "We have to embrace the technology."
The department says the program will give them access to internet-based surveillance systems from participating local businesses, as well as grant-funded surveillance systems strategically located throughout Pittsville.
"They get on board if they have internet based surveillance camera systems," says Chief Harris. "They allow us to have access, and we bring it right here."
Chief Harris says two businesses have already joined the program. Pittsville Plaza Tapatia is the third business to take action.
"We definitely know there's cameras and all different types of angles in our restaurant," says Esbeyci Garcia-Ornelas. "We feel more comfortable for police and other people to see us and to see the restaurant and just keep an eye on us."
Chief Harris says the department is looking to get neighbors involved using their doorbell cameras. He'd also like to get two mobile surveillance units for use around town.