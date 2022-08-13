PITTSVILLE, Md.- The town of Pittsville renamed Main Street to Corporal Glenn Hilliard Way Saturday morning. Corporal Glenn Hilliard's wife Tashica Hilliard says she is thankful for the town's tribute.
"It's an honor that the town of Pittsville, to do this for our family, it gives us comfort, and the fact that my husband made the ultimate sacrifice, by giving his life to this town I feel like it's awesome to honor him in such a way," said Hilliard. "It's funny because Glenn never wanted to be be put up on a pedestal but there he is on a pedestal! I love the sheriff badge there with it, it's more beautiful than I thought it would be."
Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis says the street naming is a fitting tribute to the hero.
"His family lost an incredibly good man. We lost an incredibly good deputy . And Wicomico County lost an incredibly good servant, the night he lost his life here in Pittsville," said Lewis. "This type of recognition on this Saturday on a gorgeous day like this, it's a fitting tribute to the life he lead. Glenn was an incredible father, husband, you can see his wife his children. It means to much to me to see all these people here today."
Hilliard says with this sign, his name will live on forever.
"It means everything to us that the town of Pittsville decided to take the time to honor our husband and father this way, it's awesome knowing his name will live on for generations to come," said Hilliard.
On Monday, 8 other Corporal Glenn Hilliard Way signs will be placed at the intersection.