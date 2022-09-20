GEORGETOWN, Del. - The same plane that was used to carry undocumented migrants to Martha's Vineyard last week is slated to land at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown, Del., this afternoon, according to flight tracking program FlightAware.
The plane, designated J328, was set to leave San Antonio at 10:10 a.m. ET, with a stopover in Florida, at 12:33 p.m. ET, before heading to Delaware Coastal Airport, with a tentative arrival 1:32 p.m. ET. However, there is no indication yet that the plane has left Texas or if it will take off. There is also no word yet on whether the plan has any migrants on board.
Delaware Coastal Airport is less than an hour from Rehoboth Beach, Del., where President Joe Biden has a summer home.
Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office used the same aforementioned aircraft to send two flights to Martha's Vineyard saying they were part of the state’s "relocation program” that intends to send migrants to “sanctuary destinations."
If the plane does arrive in Delaware with migrants on board, Delaware officials said they are prepared.
“We’re aware of the reports, and continue to prepare for the possibility of migrants arriving in Delaware unannounced," said the office of Delaware Gov. John Carney. "Our teams at DEMA and DHSS are working with community organizations and other partners to make sure that migrants who arrive here have the support that they need.”
Rehoboth Beach officials also said they were aware of the situation, with a city spokesperson saying, "We are working with partners to compassionately assist migrants if they arrive."
The planes are carrying migrants from Texas and Florida. The Republican governors there are making a point that they have cities being overrun by people streaming across the border illegally and other states should bear the burden.
Customs and border protection officials announced Monday the number of apprehensions of undocumented immigrants on the Southern border is above 2 million this year for the first time. At this pace, the U.S. is on track to shatter previous annual records.
There were indications last week that this was going to happen, when Republican Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted, "Rehoboth Beach Delaware, next."