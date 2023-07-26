BERLIN, Md. -- Town leaders inked a letter to Worcester County Commission President Chip Bertino. They want to talk about allowing tattoo shops to open up.
It is a pretty significant move for a town that has had a moratorium on tattoo parlors since 2017. The moratorium was extended in November of 2022, but it expired on June 30th of this year.
Now, town officials say they are open to discussing the best ways to move forward. The goal is to sit down with county commissioners and a county health officer to establish framework and guidelines.
Robin Tomaselli, a co-owner of Baked in downtown Berlin, said she is open to the progressive route town leader may take.
"I think that it's really important to revisit things, I know that it's also clearly important to a lot of people to maintain Berlins character and charm," said Tomaselli. "But I think you have to straddle that line of also being progressive."
Other's, like Chauncey Rhodes, owner of Viking Tree, are not so sure their community is the right home.
"I am supportive of the art community, I have a lot of friends who are tattoo artists, it could fit, I just can't picture it," said Rhodes.
Berlin would be looking to stay within the county's law on tattoo parlors. Meaning anyone administering a tattoo must be a licensed physician or osteopath, or be in the presence of one.
Another stipulation, said the towns mayor, Zack Tyndall, is regular inspection from the Worcester County Health Department, just like the health department does for body piercing shops.
If that ends up being the case, Tony Davis is on board.
"One of the things I would want certainly to be done is everything is by code and everything be professionally done, I don't see a problem with it if that's the case," said Davis.
Davis said a tattoo parlor in town could help wash away the old-school stigma tattoo's have.
"This isn't the 1960's, the 1970's, where things got a certain perception, it's art work," said Davis. "A lot of us have tattoo's, I have a few myself, I certainly wouldn't have a problem with it coming to Berlin."
As for where a tattoo parlor could go, Mayor Tyndall said there will be specific zoning regulations, but Main Street is not off the table.
"It wouldn't matter to me whether it was downtown, a business is a business and if it's legit and everything is done professionally, why not?" said Davis.
Mayor Tyndall said the letter sent to the county has been received. When, and if that meeting will happen, is still up in the air.