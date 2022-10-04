REHOBOTH BEACH, De. -- The past few months have been rough on beaches in Delaware and Maryland. Ocean City and Rehoboth Beach have seen their fair share of beach erosion, including this most recent series of storms.
In Rehoboth Beach, one of the worst problems has been dune erosion. According to Kevin Williams, the Director of Rehoboth Beach Public Works, a few bad storms have caused the erosion. It's why the town is pushing for beach renourishment this winter.
"The beach renourishment would be especially key this year because we lost some dune itself, so we lost some of that protection with the May Mother’s Day storm," said Williams. "Now we’ve lost additional dune with this storm sitting off the coast for several days."
Williams says the past storms have made the beaches in Rehoboth Beach more susceptible to erosion.
"With the heavy surf coming in offshore, you know it was shorter and easier distance and easier to get to the dune this time, and cause some more of the dune erosion," said Williams.
Based on recent conversations with DNREC, Williams says he's hopeful they'll move forward this winter with beach renourishment in Rehoboth Beach.
Another issue that has arose from storms in the past few months is scattered debris, which has caused somewhat dangerous conditions on the beaches for visitors of Rehoboth Beach.
"There’s a lot of debris and wire kind of strewn across the beach," said Williams. "So we’re just encouraging people that do go out onto the beach to be very careful."
Crews were out on the boardwalk today, pulling up walkways that lead to the beach, which were damaged by this recent string of storms.
That same string of storms also hit Ocean City hard, but, because of a recent beach maintenance project, Ocean City's Mayor Rick Meehan feels their beaches are in a good spot.
"We just had a beach maintenance project done last spring," said Meehan. "So the beach was in terrific shape, and you know we knew we had significant protection out there."
Meehan says they expect a lot of the sand that was eroded away in the past couple of months to replenish itself naturally.