KENT ISLAND, MD - The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) is ramping up plans to address longstanding traffic issues on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, a process that began in 2017. Residents and business owners on Kent Island hope the final design will ease traffic congestion, particularly during peak summer months.
The current bridge has five lanes, while U.S. Route 50 features six lanes near the bridge. MDTA’s proposal includes three options, each with unique adjustments to alleviate traffic flow:
Option One maintains the current number of lanes on Route 50 but widens the bridge spans to four lanes each, creating a total of eight lanes on the bridge.
Option Two expands both Route 50 and the bridge spans by one lane in each direction, creating a total of eight lanes on the bridge and Route 50.
Option Three is the most extensive plan, adding an additional lane to each direction on Route 50, making it eight lanes total, and increasing the bridge to ten lanes.
For many Kent Island residents, widening the bridge spans is a welcome improvement. “I have been one of many that have sat hours in that traffic,” said Jennifer Thorne, a barber at Charlie and Shirley’s “New Old” Barbershop. Thorne supports Option Two, which she believes will alleviate some congestion. “As long as you can keep heavy traffic flow moving straight, not having to curve, yield, or turn, it is going to alleviate some congestion,” she said.
However, Thorne expressed concerns about future congestion. “I feel like this is just temporary,” she added. “To put out billions of dollars to redo it, there has to be a permanent solution. Once you get rid of the congestion here, more people might just think, ‘Oh, that’s a great way to go.’”
Joan McWilliams, owner of My Little Studio, prefers Option Three, which offers the most lanes. “Extra lanes—that’s great. Just get people across; that’s my view as a driver,” said McWilliams.
Meanwhile, some locals advocate for a simpler solution: expanding the existing eastbound span with an additional lane. “Ideally, it would alleviate the bottlenecking that happens, with people fighting to get into the one lane,” said resident Christie Polgreen.
MDTA is expected to continue gathering public input as it moves forward in the planning process, aiming to finalize a design that best addresses the region’s traffic challenges.
The MDTA will hold three town hall sessions in December for residents to learn more and share their views on the proposed Bay Bridge project:
Virtual Meeting
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024
- Time: 6-8 p.m.
- Location: baycrossingstudy.com
In-Person Meetings
Anne Arundel County
- Date: Monday, Dec. 9, 2024
- Time: 6-8 p.m.
- Location: Broadneck High School, 1265 Green Holly Dr., Annapolis, MD 21409
Queen Anne’s County
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024
- Time: 6-8 p.m.
- Location: Kent Island High School, 900 Love Point Road, Stevensville, MD 21666
The MDTA encourages the public to participate in these meetings as Maryland considers this transformative plan to connect the state’s shores and support its future transportation needs.