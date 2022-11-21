OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Plans for a new fire station in Ocean City hit a snag after the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company backed out of a verbal agreement. The new facility would replace Station 3, which is located on 74th street.
The OCVFD owns the property on 74th street.
Initially, the OCVFD had agreed to sell the property and contribute one million dollars towards a new station, which would be built in the Public Safety Building parking lot. They have now backed out of that agreement.
The OCVFD was not available for an interview, but the OCVFD president, Frederick Senger, did provide WBOC with the following statement:
“The Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company has taken the position to retain the current property at 74th street to use as a revenue stream to offset costs for future needs that are vital to assist with the sustainability of the company and the ability to continue to provide quality service to the residents and visitors of the Town of Ocean City.”
Following that decision, the Ocean City Town Council approved to move funds from the Baltimore Avenue redevelopment project. The decision was not unanimous, with councilmembers Matt James, Peter Buas and John Gehrig opposed.
However, this recent series of decisions doesn't change the towns relationship with the OCVFD or change plans for a new station, according to Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan.
"As far as the mayor and city council goes, this is a change in their plans, it's not a change in our plans and we're hopefully gonna continue with a longterm partnership with the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company," said Meehan.
Both the OCVFD and full-time firefighters and EMS workers operate out of Station 3, so Meehan said the main goal with building a new station is to provide a better work environment for everybody.
The current station is outdated and cramped. The workout area has been forced into a corner, there are vacuums stored on top of cabinets and the only thing between the engine room and kitchen is a door and plexiglass.
It's also not ideal if first responders need to exit quickly, with lockers, the fire engine and ambulance all within a few feet of each other.
"We need them to be in the best facility possible so they can provide the best service," said Meehan.