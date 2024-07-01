water

One of Milford's four water towers. (Photo: WBOC) 

MILFORD, Del.- The Milford City Council has approved design plans for a new water tower in the northwest part of the city. This decision comes after five years of work on the proposal, but the project is not yet definite. The final decision will be up to the community in a referendum vote.

Milford currently has four water towers, all located in bustling areas of the city. However, the northwest section of Milford, where the new tower is planned, is experiencing significant growth. Mayor Todd Culotta emphasized the need for additional water infrastructure to support this development.

"We are seeing a lot of growth out there and that is an area we need to pay attention to water pressure and things like that," Culotta said.

The plans are for a 300,000-gallon tower near Churchill Road, between Routes 14 and 15. This proposal is timely as Milford prepares to build a corporate center nearby, which Culotta says will increase water demand.

"We have a new industrial park coming and we want to have it be prepared for that and ready to go," he added.

Culotta is optimistic that the expected growth will help minimize any increase in taxes or fees. "It doesn't necessarily mean it is going to change water rates or it's going to impact water rates and hopefully not," he explained. "The idea is growth organic growth not just keep taxing the same people that are here." 

Before the project can proceed, taxpayers will have the final say in a referendum vote. Opinions among residents are mixed.

"I see no value in a water tower," said Dennis, a local resident.

James, another resident, expressed support for the project. "I'll vote yes...if the town is expanding you need more water...simple as that," he said.

The estimated cost of the project is about $7 million and would take around two years to complete. The project requires a referendum because the city plans to borrow around $500,000 over five years. According to the city charter, that amount of borrowing needs voter approval. The mayor assured that any tax or water rate increases would be made public before a referendum vote.

Tags

Recommended for you