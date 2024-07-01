MILFORD, Del.- The Milford City Council has approved design plans for a new water tower in the northwest part of the city. This decision comes after five years of work on the proposal, but the project is not yet definite. The final decision will be up to the community in a referendum vote.
Plans for New Water Tower Move Forward in Milford
Kristina DeRobertis
Updated
Kristina DeRobertis
Video Journalist
