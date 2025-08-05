POCOMOKE CITY, Md. -- Police in Pocomoke City swapped their cruisers for cookouts Tuesday night as part of the nationwide “National Night Out” initiative- an annual event aimed at building relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.
Held in neighborhoods across the country, National Night Out encourages residents to meet their local officers in a relaxed setting. In Pocomoke, the event featured food, games, giveaways, and even a K-9 demonstration. But Police Chief Arthur Hancock says the real goal goes beyond the fun.
“The purpose is to bring law enforcement and our community to bridge that gap, bring us closer together,” the chief said. “So, there’s a trust, there’s a mutual respect. And we can build on that for the future.”
The chief acknowledges that police-community relations have faced challenges. He says events like this are an opportunity to show neighbors a different side of the badge.
“That we’re everyday people just like they are, that we’re approachable, that we care about our community,” he said. “We’re invested in our community, and we care about things long term here in our community.”
The event also focused heavily on children, with school supply giveaways and activities designed to engage younger residents. The chief says reaching youth early is critical.
“It focuses on the youth,” he said. “You want to build a relationship with the youth and as they grow up, they can see we’re not the bad guy. Not the enemy. We’re there for them.”
While National Night Out only lasts one evening, police leaders hope it helps spark ongoing conversations and trust that will carry throughout the year.
“We want our community to know they can trust us,” the chief said. “It’s not just a job; it’s something we’re truly invested in long term.”