POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - A question from the Maryland State Highway Administration about two downtown traffic signals has raised concerns among Pocomoke City leaders, who say the lights are important for safety, traffic flow and future growth.
Mayor Todd Nock said the city recently received communication from SHA asking about traffic signals at Clarke Avenue and Second Street on Business Route 13, also known as Market Street. Nock said SHA indicated the signals may not meet current standards, but he wants more information about what that means before any decision is considered.
“My immediate reaction was definitely why now?” Nock said.
Nock said the intersections sit in the heart of downtown Pocomoke, where cars, school buses, church traffic, commercial vehicles and pedestrians move through town daily. He said the city is also planning for future development nearby, including a farmer’s market and continued downtown investment.
“We definitely need a light there versus a stop sign,” Nock said.
SHA District Engineer Mark Crampton said there is no formal proposal to remove the signals. He said the discussion started while SHA was reviewing signal timing and noticed the lights are sometimes placed on flash during certain hours, including Sundays and evening hours.
Crampton said SHA also reviewed traffic volume and crash history at the intersections and found the numbers were not significant. He said the agency asked city officials whether they wanted the signals to continue operating as they do now, operate full time, or potentially be removed and replaced with stop signs.
“No, not at all. None whatsoever,” Crampton said when asked whether there is a formal removal proposal. “Again, it was just like, hey, we can do this.”
Crampton said removing a signal from SHA’s system is rare and would require additional discussions with the town, documentation showing whether traffic signal warrants are being met and data related to traffic volume, crash history and delays.
He said SHA has heard the city’s concerns.
“We hear you loud and clear,” Crampton said. “So it’s not like we’re out there cutting the power off the road.”
City officials and nearby business owners said they still believe the signals should remain.
Mike Shannon, Pocomoke’s facilities and events coordinator, said downtown is expected to see more activity over the next several years, including new business development and housing. He said removing the lights now could create problems if traffic increases later.
“If you take the stoplights out, you may eventually just have to put them right back in again,” Shannon said.
Shannon also said the signals help pedestrians cross safely, including people using accessible crossing features. He said stop signs could make it harder for drivers to see around parked cars and could lead to rolling stops.
Nearby business owner Keith Hornberger said he believes replacing the lights would be unsafe.
“Taking the traffic lights out would be a bad idea,” Hornberger said.
Nock said the city plans to work with Worcester County officials and SHA to make sure any future decision reflects conditions in Pocomoke.
“You need to look at our community’s realities versus what you have on a spreadsheet,” Nock said.