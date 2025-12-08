POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - Police leaders in Pocomoke City say they are tightening enforcement on shopping cart violations as part of a broader effort to clean up neighborhoods and prevent more serious crime.
Officers say abandoned carts have become a daily sight across town for quite some time. They report finding carts from local retailers in front yards, along sidewalks and in or near roadways, often far from the stores where they started.
Pocomoke City Police Chief Arthur Hancock said the department is focusing on what he calls the “small things,” including carts, unregistered vehicles and street lights that are out. He said officers recently identified about 18 abandoned carts and 47 broken or dark street lights in a week.
“We’re trying to focus on small things that can breed criminal activity in our area,” Hancock said in an interview. “By identifying the smaller problems, we’re hoping to contain our bigger problems.”
Corporal Jon Laverty, who has been with the department for nearly five years, said officers encounter carts off store property every day while on patrol.
“You see people walking down the side of the road with shopping carts to get their groceries home, which is understandable,” Laverty said. “But it is hard to see those same carts left in the middle of the roadway or in somebody’s yard, and it becomes a constant problem.”
Laverty said abandoned carts are more than a nuisance, stating a missing cart can be a costly loss for a business. When carts are left in traffic lanes or blocking sidewalks, he said, they also become a safety hazard for drivers and people walking.
Under city code and state law, it is illegal to remove a store’s cart from its property or dump it elsewhere. Hancock said officers have several options when they find a violation.
Penalties can range from a verbal warning to a city ordinance citation that carries a fine. Repeat violators can face criminal charges. Hancock said officers will use their discretion in deciding how to handle each case.
Mayor Todd Nock issued a written statement supporting the enforcement effort. He said abandoned carts contribute to blight, create safety concerns and place extra burdens on local businesses and city staff.
Nock said the push on carts is part of a broader commitment to strengthening quality-of-life standards across Pocomoke City and keeping the community clean, orderly and welcoming.
Laverty said officers see the work as an important part of policing, not a distraction from other calls.
“If a community forgets the little things, it breeds larger crimes,” he said. “We’re tidying the house and keeping it clean. That is not a waste of our time. It is part of the job.”