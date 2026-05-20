POCOMOKE, Md. - Maryland officials have announced that the Pocomoke River State Park’s historic swimming pool will be closed to the public this summer due to a lack of qualified lifeguard applications.
Maryland State Parks shared the announcement Wednesday afternoon via social media.
“While we know the pool is a favorite for many visitors, certified lifeguards are required for safe operation,” Maryland State Parks wrote.
The swimming pool complex between the Nature Center, Fishing Pond, and Marina/Camp Store at the park was first opened in 1964, according to the Maryland Park Service. In 2025, the pool was listed on Maryland’s website as open for the summer from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
The park has previously posted solicitation for lifeguard candidates, offering a starting salary of $17.33 an hour and free pre-requisite lifeguard, first aid, and CPR training.
“The good news is that there is still so much to enjoy,” the State Park Service said on Wednesday. “From shaded hiking trails and paddling on the Pocomoke River to camping, fishing, and wildlife viewing, we invite you to come out and enjoy everything the park has to offer.”