POCOMOKE CITY, MD. - The Starbucks location in Pocomoke City is set to close as part of a larger round of closures across North America, according to the company and Pocomoke City Mayor Todd Nock.
Starbucks announced this week that it plans to close approximately 250 coffeehouses across North America after reviewing the performance of its stores. The company says the closures represent about 1% of its more than 18,000 North American locations.
Starbucks Chief Operating Officer Mike Grams said the company identified locations where it does not believe it can consistently provide the experience it wants for customers and employees, or where it does not see a path to acceptable financial performance.
The company did not specify which of those factors led to the decision to close the Pocomoke City location.
Mayor Todd Nock confirmed the local closure in a statement on Thursday, Sept. 24, saying city officials are already turning their attention to finding a new use for the property.
“Like many of you, I am disappointed to learn that Starbucks will be closing its Pocomoke City location,” Nock said. “This closure is part of a larger company decision affecting locations across North America.”
Nock said the city’s Economic Development team and other city staff have already begun working to identify businesses that could potentially take over the location.
“One of the biggest mistakes a community can make is allowing a commercial building, especially a newer and highly visible one, to sit vacant,” Nock said.
There are still questions surrounding the future of the property. Nock said city officials do not yet know whether the building will be offered for sale or lease, or what the property owner ultimately plans to do with it.
The closure is also prompting city officials to take a closer look at commercial development along Route 13.
According to Nock, Pocomoke City’s Planning Department will evaluate highway access, visibility, and traffic patterns, including how easily travelers on Route 13 can access local businesses. He said those issues will be considered as the city looks at the larger picture of economic development in Pocomoke.
“We cannot control every business decision, but we can control how quickly and intentionally we respond,” Nock said. “The work to determine what’s next has already started.”
Starbucks says affected employees will be offered opportunities to transfer to other coffeehouses where possible. Employees who cannot be placed at another location will receive severance support, according to the company.
Despite the closures, Starbucks says it remains committed to growth in North America. The company says it is developing a pipeline of new coffeehouses while accelerating plans to renovate existing locations as part of its “Back to Starbucks” strategy.
Nock ended his statement by thanking employees at the Pocomoke City location for their work in the community.
“To the employees of our Pocomoke Starbucks, thank you for serving our community,” Nock said. “We wish you all the best.”
Pocomoke's Starbucks location opened in the spring of 2025.