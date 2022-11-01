DELMAR, Del. – Delaware State Police say they have filed charges against a 27-year-old Maryland man in connection with a domestic incident that led to him barricading himself inside a Delmar home on Monday morning.
At around 9:15 a.m., the Delmar Police Department responded to the 600 block of East Grove Street in reference to a physical domestic-related incident that occurred outside of a home. Police said the female victim was assisted to safety by a nearby resident while the male suspect, William Tulowitzky, returned inside of the home where a 2-year-old child was located.
Troopers said Tulowitzky refused to exit the home when requested to do so by law enforcement and he made threats to the officers if they attempted to enter the home. Police said that shortly afterward, Tulowitzky began firing shots toward the outside of the home, where numerous officers were positioned. At that time, a trooper returned fire. There were no injuries resulting from the gunfire.
Tulowitzky was barricaded inside the home for approximately two hours while speaking on the telephone with a member of the Delaware State Police Conflict Management Team. At approximately 1 p.m., the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team entered the home and took Tulowitzky into custody without incident.
The female victim and child were transported to an area hospital as a precautionary measure. Additionally, nearby schools were released early for preventive measures.
Tulowitzky was transported back to Delaware State Police Troop 5, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony)
- Seven counts of aggravated menacing (felony)
- Numerous domestic-related charges
Tulowitzky was arraigned at the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $330,000 cash bond.