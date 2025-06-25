DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department is asking neighbors to come forward if they have any information on a fatal shooting earlier this month.
On June 14, police say they found 22-year-old Daniel Guzman Jr. shot to death on Barrister Place. Four others were also injured in the shooting, according to investigators.
On June 25, police said they were still investigating the homicide and asked anyone with even the slightest information on it to come forward.
“Even the smallest detail could be critical in helping us bring justice to Daniel and closure to his loved ones and all victims involved,” police said in a press release Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Dover Police at 302-736-7141.