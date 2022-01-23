EASTON, Md.- A woman wanted for attempted murder, shot herself in the torso following a police chase in Easton.
Easton Police say, around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Deputies from the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to stop a 32-year-old, Delaware woman, who was wanted for attempted 1st Degree Murder, from an offense that happened in St. Mary’s County.
As the woman approached the Easton Volunteer Fire Department, Talbot County Deputies deployed stop sticks, which she drove over, causing all her tires to deflate. Her car eventually came to a stop in the center of the intersection of Rt. 50 and Matthewstown Rd.
When Easton Police Officers approached her, she pointed a handgun at her head. Officers tried to negotiate with the woman, but after several minutes, she shot herself in the upper torso. Officers immediately began performing life saving measures and she was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where she is in critical condition.
Both lanes of Rt. 50 were closed during the initial investigation for about 2-hours.
Investigation continues with members from Easton Police, Caroline County, Talbot County, and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.