BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Bethany Beach Police Department was reportedly led on an extensive pursuit through the town on Wednesday after being called to check on the wellbeing of a construction crew flagger.
Police say they arrived to the area of Kent Ave. and Collins St. just before 9 a.m. on Dec. 3 for the wellbeing check after callers reported that the flagger appeared to be slumped over. Once police arrived, authorities say the flagger entered a nearby car and fled from them. Another construction crew worker told police the flagger had been involved in a domestic related incident on the scene.
Authorities say they attempted to stop the car, which continued towards Fenwick Island and then towards Bethany Beach. Due to unsafe speeds and the vehicle approaching a pedestrian area, the pursuit was called off.
According to Bethany Police, the suspect then drove into the South Coastal Library parking lot, drove through private property, and struck a house. The suspect then fled on foot.
Police then resumed their pursuit and began searching the area for the suspect while establishing a perimeter. Lord Baltimore Elementary School in Ocean View was placed in a precautionary lockdown while the perimeter was established for the safety of students and faculty, police say.
BBPD says the suspect was finally found hiding beneath a home and was arrested at about 11 a.m.
The investigation into this incident continues and police say further information will be released.