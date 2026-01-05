PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Two Somerset County Sheriff’s deputies and a Maryland State Trooper were reportedly assaulted during a late-night incident involving a firearm threat in Princess Anne, according to police.
The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called around 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 31 to a home on Warwick Lane for a reported assault involving a gun.
Police say as deputies arrived in the area, they spotted a black Nissan Altima speeding away from the scene. A deputy attempted a traffic stop, leading to a brief pursuit, authorities say.
According to police, the vehicle later returned to the home on Warwick Lane, where the driver, identified as 24-year-old Delshaun Taylor of Westover, got out of the car. Deputies say Taylor refused lawful commands, resisted arrest, and became involved in a physical struggle with officers.
During that struggle, police say Taylor attempted to grab a deputy’s service weapon. Authorities say the deputy maintained control of the firearm, and Taylor was eventually subdued and taken into custody.
Police say both deputies and an assisting Maryland State Trooper were assaulted during the encounter. The two deputies were taken to TidalHealth in Salisbury for treatment, with one suffering minor injuries. The other deputy sustained an incapacitating injury, according to police.
Investigators say Taylor had gone to the Warwick Lane home earlier and confronted another man, pulling a handgun from his waistband and pointing it at the victim.
A search of the Nissan Altima later revealed a handgun on the front passenger seat, police say. Authorities report the weapon was loaded, with a round chambered and additional ammunition in the magazine.
Police also say Taylor is currently on probation and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Taylor faces more than 15 criminal charges, including first- and second-degree assault, attempted disarming of a law enforcement officer, multiple counts of assault on police, reckless endangerment, and several firearm-related offenses. All charges remain pending.
Taylor was ordered held without bond and is being housed at the Somerset County Detention Center.