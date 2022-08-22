SELBYVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash that happened late last week in Selbyville.
Troopers identified the victim as Edwin Marzariegos-Coronado, 28, of Frankford, Del.
Police said that just after 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, a Honda Civic was traveling westbound on McCabe Road and approaching the intersection at Dupont Boulevard, where there is a posted stop sign for westbound traffic. At the same time, a Toyota Rav-4 was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard and approaching the intersection at McCabe Road. Police said that for reasons still unknown, Marzariegos-Coronado, who was driving the Honda, failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and proceeded to travel onto Dupont Boulevard and into the path of the Rav-4. As a result, the front center of the Toyota struck the left side of the Honda. Both vehicles traveled in a northwesterly direction until coming to rest in the southbound lanes of Dupont Boulevard, according to police.
Police said Marzariegos-Coronado, who was properly restrained, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the Toyota Rav-4, a 24-year-old woman from Rockaway, N.J., was properly restrained. She was transported via ambulance to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the Rav-4, a 16-year-old girl, also from Rockaway, N.J., was properly restrained. She was transported via ambulance to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Senior Cpl. R. Albert by calling 302-703-3266. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.