LEWES, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the name of a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash in Lewes on Saturday night.
Troopers on Monday identified the victim as Thomas Belfield, 62, of Milton, Del.
Police said that at around 7 p.m. Saturday, Belfield was riding a bicycle westbound along the edge of Fisher Road, just west of Beaver Dam Road. Meantime, a utility truck, which was also heading westbound on the roadway, approached Belfield.
Police said that for unknown reasons, the right side of the truck hit Belfield, sending the man and his bicycle into a grassy area. The truck did not stop and continued west on Fisher Road.
Belfield was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he died.
The driver of the white truck has not been identified. The truck is possibly a 2004-2008 Ford F-150 utility pickup truck with damage to its right front headlight and passenger-side mirror, according to police.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and no other injuries were reported. The roadway was closed for about three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Corporal J. Smith by calling 302-703-3267. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.