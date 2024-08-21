DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department is investigating a Tuesday morning burglary at a Little Caesars Pizza on S. DuPont Highway.
According to investigators, police were first called to the business just after 2:30 p.m. on August 20th. The investigation then revealed a delivery crew had made a scheduled drop off at 4:30 a.m. that morning. An unknown suspect then gained access to the business through an unlocked door, according to police, and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.
The suspect is described as a black male in a black shirt and overalls, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130.