DOVER, Del. - Police say someone broke into a woman's apartment while she was at work.
Dover Police say the burglary happened on the afternoon of Sept. 4 at Town Pointe Apartments. Police say a 21-year-old woman came home from work around 5:40 p.m. and noticed her front door was unlocked. Once inside, she reportedly found that one of her window blinds had been disturbed, the window was unlocked, and the exterior screen had been lifted.
Police say the victim reported that two debit or credit cards and cash were stolen.
Investigators say video surveillance showed the suspect, described as a male, knocking on the victim's door around 3:44 p.m. About four minutes later, police say the suspect is seen leaving the apartment.