DELMAR, DE - The Delaware State Police have launched an investigation into a murder-suicide in Delmar on Thursday.

According to investigators, police were called to Country Grove Circle in Delmar around 9:15 a.m. on March 13 for a death investigation. Upon arrival, authorities say they found a 42-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds and a 56-year-old man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, both deceased.

The identities of the victim and suspect are currently being withheld pending notification of their family.

Delaware State Police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 302-741-2703.

 

