GREENSBORO, MD - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the tragic deaths of a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old boy following a drowning incident on Sunday.
Police say they were called to Greensboro Road at about 7:30 p.m. on June 29 on reports of a drowning. Upon arrival, police found the Caroline County Department of Emergency Services and the Greensboro Volunteer Fire Department rendering aid to the two boys. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, but, despite all efforts, both succumbed to their injuries.
The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office says they are actively investigating the incident and no further details are currently available.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 410-479-2515.
“The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy,” The Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Monday.