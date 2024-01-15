ELLENDALE, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating shots fired at a home in Ellendale over the weekend.
According to State Troopers, police responded to a home on Candy Lane on reports of gunfire on Sunday, January 14th just after 10:15 p.m. Upon arrival, police say they found the home had been struck several times and collected numerous bullet casings.
Two adults were home at the time of the shooting, according to police, but no one was injured. Neither a suspect or motive has been identified and the Delaware State Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-752-3897.