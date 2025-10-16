Deadly Crash

(Photo: MGN)

 MGN

MILFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Milford on Wednesday night.

Troopers say a Ford Mustang was driving north on Bay Road near Jenkins Pond Road on Oct. 15 just after 8:35 p.m. when it left the road and hit a tree. The car then caught fire with the driver still inside, according to police.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene.

Delaware State Police continue to investigate this crash and ask anyone who witnessed it to contact them at 302-698-8547.

 

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

