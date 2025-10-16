MILFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Milford on Wednesday night.
Troopers say a Ford Mustang was driving north on Bay Road near Jenkins Pond Road on Oct. 15 just after 8:35 p.m. when it left the road and hit a tree. The car then caught fire with the driver still inside, according to police.
The driver, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this crash and ask anyone who witnessed it to contact them at 302-698-8547.