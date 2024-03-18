QUEENSTOWN, MD - The Maryland State Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision over the weekend that claimed the life of one man.
Troopers say they first responded to westbound US Rt. 50 at MD 404 at about 1:30 in the morning on reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on March 17th. There, the ensuing investigation revealed the victim, Cody Morris, had been driving the motorcycle and went off the roadway for unknown reasons, according to police.
Investigators say Morris’ motorcycle then struck the center median guard rail and he was ejected onto the roadway. Two separate vehicles then struck Morris, according to Maryland State Police. Morris died at the scene.
The Maryland State Police are further investigating the crash.