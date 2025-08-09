DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in Kent County on Friday night.
The Dover Police Department says the investigation began at 6:45pm, when police received a call about a shooting in the area of Simon Circle and West North Street in Dover.
According to Dover Police, officers responded and located the 20-year-old male victim in the 300 block of Simon Circle. Police say he sustained gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body.
Officers at the scene rendered aid to the man, and he was transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment. Police say several homes were also struck by gunfire during the incident.
Dover Police say the victim did not cooperate when he was questioned by police.
There are no leads at this time. The Dover Police Department continues to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (302) 736-7130. Callers can also anonymously submit tips through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.