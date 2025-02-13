GREENSBORO, MD - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people in connection to a Wednesday afternoon shooting in a grocery store parking lot.
Police say they were called to the Save a Lot grocery store Greensboro Road on February 12 just before 3:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Using surveillance videos, police say the incident began around a car in the corner of the parking lot and escalated when one suspect began chasing another person while shooting a handgun.
Police say the alleged shooter then fled north on Greensboro road in a dark-colored car. The person being fired at was able to flee the scene on foot towards Whitelysburg Road and was picked up before police arrived, according to authorities.
The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-479-2515.