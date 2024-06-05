DOVER, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating two fatal shootings, one involving a police officer, that occurred Tuesday night in a Dover Senior Living Center parking lot.
According to State Police, troopers arrived at Harmony at Kent Senior Living Center on Lebanon Road just before 5:30 p.m. on June 4th on reports of a trespassing that had escalated into a shooting. Police say their investigation revealed a 51-year-old Camden man who had been banned from the facility for previous aggressive behavior was visiting a relative at the Center. The man, accompanied by the relative, was escorted out of the facility by a 59-year-old staff member.
Police say the man, once outside, punched the staff member, ran to his vehicle, and retrieved a gun. He then shot at another vehicle before shooting at the staff member. After the shooting, the man remained in his vehicle with his relative as police arrived at the scene. Troopers say they attempted to negotiate with the suspect, but the man walked away from his vehicle and raised his handgun, prompting two troopers to open fire, according to police.
Police administered first aid to both the suspect and the staff member before taking them to a nearby hospital where both men died. Both names are currently being withheld pending notification of their families.
The troopers involved with the shooting have been placed on administrative leave as a use of force investigation is conducted, as per Delaware State Police operating procedure.
One man living at the facility tells WBOC it was a maintenance worker who was killed in the parking lot.
"He had his little boy inside the building with him, and somebody had to tell the little boy that his dad was dead," he said, describing the employee as a "friend to everyone."
He praised the maintenance worker's bravery, suggesting he may have prevented further harm. "He may have drawn that guy out here and may have saved somebody's life in there," he added.
John Needles Jr. of Dover said he saw everything from his mother's balcony while he was visiting her there Tuesday night. "There I was, pop pop pop," Needles recounted, describing the gunshots he heard. "I just peeked out the window and there was a man standing over another man with a gun."
Needles acted swiftly, calling 911 immediately. "They asked me to stay on with them the whole time, so I gave them the play-by-play," he said.
In addition to calling for help, Needles managed to take photos of the scene following the shooting. He admits the incident has left a lasting impression. "To see something like that happening, for me, I can't even begin to imagine. It is going to take me some time to get over it, that is for sure. It is not going to go away," he expressed.
The incident is under investigation and police ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-365-8441.