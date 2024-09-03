DOVER, DE- A man was robbed by several men near Dover on Monday.
Police say three men demanded money from the victim near Kesselring Avenue and Haman Drive around 4 p.m. Investigators say the victim did not comply and was hit by one of the suspects.
They stole property from him and ran off, according to the police department.
Officers say there are currently no additional leads.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.