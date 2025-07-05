DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that damaged a home on Rockford Crossing overnight Thursday.
Investigators say they were called to Rockford Crossing just before 9:30 a.m. on July 4 on reports of a home being shot at overnight. At some point between Thursday night and Friday morning, police say an unknown suspect, possibly multiple, opened fire on the occupied residence.
Luckily, no injuries were reported.
Police say there are currently no leads and ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-736-7130.