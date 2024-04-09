DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one home damaged.
Police say they were alerted to shots fired on Lady Bug Drive in Dover around 1:15 a.m. Monday, April 8th. Upon arrival, officers say they found bullet damage to a home that was occupied at the time of the shooting. Luckily, no injuries were reported.
Police say the investigation is ongoing but there is no currently no suspect description. Investigators ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-736-7130.