SALISBURY, MD - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of shots fired in the area of a Wicomico County School bus Tuesday.

According to investigators, deputies were called to Rockawalkin Ridge Road on December 3 around 3:15 p.m. on reports of people shooting at each other. Police say a school bus was nearby at the time of the shooting. Luckily, no students were involved in the shooting and police say the students were not in immediate danger.

Sheriff’s deputies did not find any suspects in the area but were able to recover evidence from the scene. 

“Deputies and detectives are working diligently to gather all relevant information,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “The safety and wellbeing of our community, especially our children, is our top priority. We are collaborating closely with school officials and local agencies in the investigation.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 410-548-4891. 

 

