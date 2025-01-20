DOVER, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating separate shootings at the same Dover home over the weekend.
According to investigators, police were called to a home on Gunning Bedford Drive in the Rodney Village community on January 19 on reports of a shooting. There, police say they learned unknown suspects opened fire on the home on January 18 at about 8:30 p.m. Two adults were inside at the time, but luckily no injuries were reported.
Then, on January 20 just before 1:15 a.m., police were again called to the home on another report of a shooting. Police say unknown suspects once again fired an unknown number of shots, striking the residence. One adult was inside at the time but no one was injured.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate the shootings and ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-698-8527.