DOVER, Del.- Police are looking for two men who stole a man's SUV in the parking lot of a One Stop in Dover early Saturday morning.
Dover Police say a man was approached by a black woman in the parking lot of the One Stop on Whiteoak Rd., around 1:30 a.m. The woman asked the man if he could light her cigarette. While talking with the woman, the man was approached by two black men, one who had a handgun. The victim gave the two men an undisclosed amount of money. The two men also demanded he give them his SUV. The man with a handgun got into the SUV and drove away, while the other man ran northbound.
The SUV is a silver 2004 Chevrolet Suburban with Delaware tags: PC168878
The first suspect is described as a black man wearing a black face-mask and a black coat with silver stripes. The second suspect is described as a black man wearing a black face-mask, black sweatshirt, and black pants.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7111. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.