SEAFORD, Del.- Investigators have found no signs of foul play after a man was found dead in a ditch near a burning vehicle east of Seaford.
Delaware State Police said troopers responded to a report of a vehicle fire on a property on the 10000 block of Airport Road in Seaford shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, troopers found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Nearby, troopers found the body of a 54-year-old Seaford man in a ditch. The man was pronounced dead on the scene and his body was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy, police said.
An investigation revealed that there were no signs of foul play, police said. Because of the sensitivity of the case, police said no further information will be released.