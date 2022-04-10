OCEAN CITY, Md.- An Ocean City Council member hit a parked car Friday evening at a restaurant before yelling at a child, authorities said.
According to the Ocean City Police Department, just after 6 p.m. officers were called to a north-end restaurant for reports of a driver that hit a parked car in a private parking lot.
Police officers spoke with the person that reported the crash and the owner of the parked car. Both the owner of the hit car and the driver exchanged information before police arrived. Officers then met with the driver who hit the car, Ocean City Councilman Mark Paddack, inside the restaurant.
Officers said they saw Paddack drinking alcohol while in the restaurant and asked him to have a designated driver take him home later. Police did not believe that Paddack was impaired before the crash.
Later, a concerned citizen approached the officer in the parking lot to report that Paddack was yelling at his child inside the restaurant. The officer entered the restaurant and tried to de-escalate the argument. Police said that Paddack agreed to leave the restaurant and was driven home by another driver.
The child was taken to Police Headquarters for his safety. The Department of Social Services was notified about the domestic dispute and contacted the mother of the child to pick him up.