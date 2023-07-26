SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in gathering further information on the July 5th shooting that left one dead and at least 6 injured.
The shooting occurred at a 4th of July block party on Chippewa Blvd. A 14-year-old boy, X’Zavier Cordei Maddox, was killed.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, multiple leads have been obtained, but more information may still be available from the public. Police are now offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone with details that lead to an arrest and conviction.
Those with information can call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4898, 410-548-1776, or through the Sheriff’s Office app or website.