SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help with the homicide investigation of Stefon Hagans. On December 14, 2019, around 2 a.m., Hagans was found on the 1700 Block of Dale Lane in Salisbury suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Hagans was 31.
The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is still actively investigating this homicide, but an arrest has not been made.
Anyone with information on Hagan’s death, even minutiae, is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4898 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776