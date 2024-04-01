DOVER, DE.- Police are searching for a gas station burglary suspect in Dover.
Dover Police say a man forced his way into the Exxon on North DuPont Highway around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. Police say he stole lottery tickets and cigarettes before running away.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.