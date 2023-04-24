DOVER, Del.- An auto parts store in Dover was burglarized overnight Sunday.
Police say the burglary happened at the NAPA Auto Parts on South West Street around 1:30 a.m.
Investigators learned that the suspect entered the building by damaging a window. Once inside, the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and left the store. A burglary alarm was set off which alerted police.
The suspect is described as a man wearing dark clothing.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.