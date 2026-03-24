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MILFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Milford on Monday night that claimed the life of a 74-year-old man.

Investigators say an unknown vehicle was driving west on Milford-Harrington Highway east of Church Hill Road around 8:10 p.m. on March 23. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking the same direction, possibly just inside the westbound lane of Milford-Harrington Highway, according to police. Police say the vehicle struck the pedestrian and left the scene, though authorities do not know in which direction.

The pedestrian, a 74-year-old Harrington man, was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive. His identity is currently being withheld. 

Delaware State Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information to contact them at 302-698-8451.

 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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