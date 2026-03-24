MILFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Milford on Monday night that claimed the life of a 74-year-old man.
Investigators say an unknown vehicle was driving west on Milford-Harrington Highway east of Church Hill Road around 8:10 p.m. on March 23. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking the same direction, possibly just inside the westbound lane of Milford-Harrington Highway, according to police. Police say the vehicle struck the pedestrian and left the scene, though authorities do not know in which direction.
The pedestrian, a 74-year-old Harrington man, was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive. His identity is currently being withheld.
Delaware State Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information to contact them at 302-698-8451.