SALISBURY, Md.- Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting Sunday night in Salisbury.
A 19-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the neck in the 1000 block of East Church Street around 8:45 p.m., Salisbury Police say.
The teen is receiving medical care in critical but stable condition.
No information has been released on a possible suspect.
Any information about this incident can be provided to SPD at 410-548-3165 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776. Crime Solvers will provide an award of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.