TEMPERANCEVILLE, Va. - The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify and locate three people in connection to a fatal shooting at Par 4 Bar & Grill in April.
As WBOC previously reported, the shooting occurred on April 19 just before 1:45 a.m., leaving a total of five victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One man died at the scene.
One of the wounded men, Skylor Depree Crippen, was treated and arrested on multiple charges including second-degree murder. Police would later announce they were searching for a second suspect, Terry Thomas Bragg, Jr.
On Wednesday, June 3, police asked for the public’s assistance in identifying three people photographed at the bar that night. The Sheriff’s Office said the individuals’ presence at Par 4 may provide information relevant to the case and that they wished to speak with the three.
Police ask anyone with information on the individuals’ identities or whereabouts to contact them at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666.