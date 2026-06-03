Par 4 Shooting

TEMPERANCEVILLE, Va. - The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify and locate three people in connection to a fatal shooting at Par 4 Bar & Grill in April.

As WBOC previously reported, the shooting occurred on April 19 just before 1:45 a.m., leaving a total of five victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One man died at the scene. 

One of the wounded men, Skylor Depree Crippen, was treated and arrested on multiple charges including second-degree murder. Police would later announce they were searching for a second suspect, Terry Thomas Bragg, Jr.

On Wednesday, June 3, police asked for the public’s assistance in identifying three people photographed at the bar that night. The Sheriff’s Office said the individuals’ presence at Par 4 may provide information relevant to the case and that they wished to speak with the three.

Par 4 Shooting Investigation 1

Accomack Co. Sheriff's Office
Par 4 Investigation 2

Accomack Co. Sheriff's Office
Par 4 Investigation 3

Accomack Co. Sheriff's Office

Police ask anyone with information on the individuals’ identities or whereabouts to contact them at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you