TEMPERANCEVILLE, Va. - The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at Par 4 Bar & Grill in Temperanceville that left one dead and multiple others injured early Sunday morning.
Police say they first received reports of an active shooting at Par 4 on Lankford Highway just before 1:45 a.m. on April 19. EMS responders arrived and were shot at, according to authorities, but luckily no EMS personnel were injured.
Five men suffered gunshot wounds in the shooting while another man’s face was cut, according to the sheriff’s office. One man died at the scene. His identity is currently being withheld. Another was flown by Maryland State Police to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for surgery.
One man who suffered a gunshot wound to the foot, Skylor Dupree Crippen, was treated and arrested on the following charges:
-Second-degree murder
-Attempted malicious wounding of emergency medical service personnel
-Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
Crippen is currently being held in the Accomack County Jail without bail.
The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation remains ongoing and further details on the shooting will be released at a later date. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666.