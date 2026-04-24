TEMPERANCEVILLE, Va. - The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a second person allegedly involved in last weekend’s shooting at Par 4 Bar & Grill.
As WBOC previously reported, the April 19 shooting incident at Par 4 on Lankford Highway left one dead and five others injured. One man suffering a gunshot wound to the foot was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The deadly shooting stunned the local community.
On Friday, April 23, police said they were searching for another man after identifying him through witnesses, community information, and camera footage. The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is now seeking information on the whereabouts of Terry Thomas Bragg Jr., 28, also known as “Teezy” or “Teazy.”
According to the sheriff’s office, Bragg’s last registered address is near Norfolk, though he also has ties to Coweta County, Georgia.
Bragg is considered armed and dangerous, has violent tendencies, and is known to abuse drugs, according to authorities. He is wanted on charges of shooting in an occupied building, reckless handling of a firearm, malicious wounding, and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.
Anyone with information on Braggs’ location or on the Par 4 shooting is asked to call police at 757-787-1131.