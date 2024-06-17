DOVER, DE - The Delaware State Police are asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a shooting that left one man injured Sunday night.
Police say troopers were called to Palmer Road in Dover on June 16th, around 11:20 p.m., on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and treated.
Investigators discovered the victim was walking on Palmer Road when an unknown person shot him from an unknown location, according to police.
Delaware State Police ask anyone who witnessed the shooting or has relevant information to call them at 302-698-8442.